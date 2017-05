John B. Mullen, 80, died at 9:20 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017, at his residence with family at his side.

A wake for John will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue until 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 Thursday, May 18, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Interment will follow with military honors at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.