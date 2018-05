John B. Steiner, 86, of Edwardsville, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will take place later at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.