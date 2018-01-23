John C. Boushard Sr., 77, of Granite City, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born July 26, 1940, in Granite City, a son of the late Clement Earl and Hazel Marcella (Travis) Boushard. He married Betty “Bernice” (Rody) Boushard on Aug. 13, 1959, in Chester, Ill., and she survives. He retired Jan. 2, 2001, from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as an oiler. He also owned and operated John Boushard Home Remodeling, with more than 50 years of service to the community. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville and proudly enjoyed working throughout his life and was proud to instill this work ethic throughout his family.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Linda and Bill Bush of Collinsville, Jane and John Hudson of Wildwood, Mo., John and Tara Boushard Jr. of Granite City and Jeff and Melissa Boushard of Granite City; son-in-law, Ronald Brawley of Collinsville; nine grandchildren, Christopher and Marcella Brawley, Jessica and Jonathan Dye, Abigale Boushard, Emily Boushard, Lynsey Boushard, Connor Bush, Chloe Bush, Chase Boushard and Ella Boushard; two sisters, Phyllis Johnson of Harriman, Tenn., and Jean Jobe of Galion, Ohio; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Donna Boushard of Collinsville and Mick and Bonnie Boushard of Collinsville; two sisters-in-law, Lola Boushard of Granite City and Wanda Rody of Arkansas; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tami Lynn Brawley; a brother, Tom Boushard; and a sister, Margaret Wilms.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Hufty and the Rev. Paul Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.