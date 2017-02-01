John D. Ortolan, 67, of Granite City, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at his home.
Private entombment with full military honors was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City handled arrangements.
