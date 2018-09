John Douglas Hoehn

John Douglas Hoehn, 80, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

Memorial visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.