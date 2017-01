John E. “Jack” Seibold, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.