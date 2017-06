John Edward Battles, 63, of East Alton, died at 2:10 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. memorial services Saturday, June 10, at Restoration Gospel Lighthouse in Wood River.

Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton is handling arrangements.