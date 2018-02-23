John Eric Wells, 56, died at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at Integrity of Wood River.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
