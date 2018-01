John F. “Hank” Hillmer Sr., 88, of Madison, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Navy.