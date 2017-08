John F. Ropac, 90, of Granite City, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel in Edwardsville, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.