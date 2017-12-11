John Frank Kukla, 89, of Collinsville, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
John Frank Kukla, 89, of Collinsville, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014