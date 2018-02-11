John Frederick Curry, 74, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Visitation will be noon until services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Paynic Home for Funerals. The Ritual Team from VFW Post No. 1308 will perform military honors.
