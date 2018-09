John H. Gleason Sr., 69, of Cottage Hills, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at the Bethalto Church of God Church-Wood River Campus, 1332 Miland St. in Wood River.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.