John Hade (Jack) Schwarte, 89, of Alton, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Alton. A Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 717 State St., Alton.