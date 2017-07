SIUE Professor Emeritus Edward John Harrick, 75, of Glen Carbon, died Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, with funeral Mass following at St. Boniface Church, 110 N. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. The family will hold a private interment at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.