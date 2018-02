John Henry Moutria, 84, of Granite City, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army.