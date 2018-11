John Herschel Vickery

John Herschel Vickery, 79, of Granite City, passed away at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Desi Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.