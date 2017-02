John J. “Jack” Guccione, 87, of Rosewood Heights, died at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton.