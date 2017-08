John J. “Jack” Spindler Sr. of Franklin, Wis., died Friday, July 28, 2017, at his home.

A funeral Mass was Thursday, Aug. 3, at Alphonsus Church in Greendale, Wis. Graveside services and interment will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Spindler family gravesites in Highland City Cemetery in Highland.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is assisting the family.