John J. Onesky, 73, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Father John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.