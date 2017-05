John “Jack” Hennrich, 89, of Granite City, died at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral Mass were Monday, May 15, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial with full military honors was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City handled arrangements.