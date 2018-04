John Kevin Cox, 58, of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, with Rev. Ben Towell officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville.