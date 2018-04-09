John L. Stroder, 88, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant, Mo., with his wife by his side.

John was born on Aug. 17, 1929, in Crump, Mo., the son of the late Luther and Lela (Heimbach) Stroder. He retired from Granite City Steel as a laborer and was a member of Granite City Church of God. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.

John is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Norma Jean (Johnson) Stroder, whom he married in December 1948; his children, Laura Smith of Granite City, Faye Stroder of Chicago, and son-in-law, Raymond Cloninger of Granite City; grandchildren, Christopher Stroder, Travis Stroder, John Paul Smith, and Sam Smith; great-grandchildren, Kaylen Waterman and Adaya Stroder; and great-great-grandson, Matthew Waterman.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter; Nancy Cloninger; son, Roger Stroder; grandchildren, Melissa Cloninger and Jeremy Cloninger; brothers, Earl Stroder, Merle Stroder, Glen Stroder, and Carl Stroder; and sister, Beulah Eaker.

In celebration of John’s life, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.