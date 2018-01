John Lavitus, 103, died at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

A prayer service will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, followed by visitation from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military rites accorded by the V.F.W. Alton Post No. 1308 Ritual Team.