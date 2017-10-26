John Lawrence Jaros, 69, of Maryville, formerly of Granite City, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
