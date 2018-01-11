John M. Barker, 86, died at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at his home.
Visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
John M. Barker, 86, died at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at his home.
Visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014