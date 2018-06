John M. Corby, 71, of East Alton, died at 3:59 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Brighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where a memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, with Pastor Jim Kiel to officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.