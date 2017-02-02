John M. Whitaker, 75, of East Alton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at John Cochran VAMC in St. Louis.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
