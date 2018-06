John R. Budde Sr., 83, of Godfrey, passed away at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in his home with family by his side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 12, at St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey. Mass will be at noon with Fr. Steve Janoski and Deacon Jay Wackerly presiding, followed by a burial at St. Joseph cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.