John S. “Scott” Brunkhorst, 61, of Alton, died at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St. in Alton.