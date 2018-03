John Scott “Scotty” Schneider, 52, died at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center after a lifelong battle with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 19, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Brussels. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.