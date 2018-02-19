John Stephen Surovec, 37, died at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
In celebration of his life, private services will be held.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
John Stephen Surovec, 37, died at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
In celebration of his life, private services will be held.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014