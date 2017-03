John Steven Niebur, 60, of Shiloh and formerly of Granite City, died after a short lung illness at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the First Baptist Church of Maryville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville.