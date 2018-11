John T. Mars Jr.

John T. Mars Jr., 90, of Edwardsville, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He will be cremated according to his wishes and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 12, at Immanuel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating. He will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.