John W. Brunkhorst, age 89, of Alton, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Effingham, Ill., the son of William and Hulda (Schniepp) Brunkhorst. On Oct. 20, 1951, he married Laura Wilkerson in Arkansas; they were married 64 years and she preceded him in death in 2015.

John served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 until 1953.

He then went on to open two A&W stands and a restaurant named the Salad Bowl in Desoto, Mo. After several years, he decided to move back to the family home in Alton and started working for Boeing as an electrician until he retired in 1998. They started their Melaleuca business in 1980. They enjoyed traveling the world, expanding their business and making new friends.

John was a member of the Moose Lodge in Decatur, Ill., the Elk Lodge No. 689 in Desoto, Mo., and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 1 in St. Louis.

John is survived by a grandson, Michael S. Brunkhorst (Jayme) of Godfrey; two granddaughters, Johanna Brunkhorst of Alton, and Sara Townsel of Florida; and seven great-grandchildren, Michael Brunkhorst II, Jeffrey Brunkhorst, Caleb Brunkhorst, Silas Burkett, Allexia Hayes, Ian Townsel, and Olivia Townsel.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sons, Donald Brunkhorst and Scott Brunkhorst.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at the Alton National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

