John W. Rhodes, 71, of Bethalto, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at St. John’s UCC in Wood River.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.