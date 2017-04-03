John W. Whitten, 76, died at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at his residence.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
