John William Arbogast, 85, of Trenton, Ill., formerly of Granite City, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, and from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at St. Peter Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2101 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City, with full military honors.