John William Papa, 92, of Madison, died at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

Visitation was Monday, Aug. 21, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.