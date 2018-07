Jonas Adrian Schardan, 17, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy, and will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, with Rev. Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.