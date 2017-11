Jonathan Joseph Kettelhake, 36, of Alton, died unexpectedly at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.