Jonathan Lawrence Yancey, 54, of Godfrey, died at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at his home in Godfrey.
Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private burial was at Brighton Cemetery.
Jonathan Lawrence Yancey, 54, of Godfrey, died at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at his home in Godfrey.
Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private burial was at Brighton Cemetery.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014