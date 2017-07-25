Jordan L. Wieda, 25, of St. Jacob, died Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, with a prayer gathering at 3:45 p.m. and Navy military rites at 6 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
Jordan L. Wieda, 25, of St. Jacob, died Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, with a prayer gathering at 3:45 p.m. and Navy military rites at 6 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014