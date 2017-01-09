Jose’ Peter Morales, 75, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
