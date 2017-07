Josefa J. “Josie” Schmidt, 89, of Maryville, died Wednesday, June 28, at Elmwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Maryville surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia St. in Collinsville. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.