Joseph “Joe” L. Maupin, 66, of Brighton, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at his daughter’s home in Edwardsville.

A memorial gathering will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton, immediately followed by a memorial service.