Joseph A. Hamilton, age, 50 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 201,8 at his residence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018, at the funeral home with officiating. He will be cremated accord to his wishes following the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.