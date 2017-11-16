Joseph Allen Sobczak, 65, of Alton, died at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center ER in Alton.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
