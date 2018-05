Joseph Bernard Daugherty Jr., 76, of Granite City, passed away at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Highland Health Care in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.