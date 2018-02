Joseph C. Pyatt, 94, died at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Burial with full military honors by VFW Post 1308 ritual team will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.